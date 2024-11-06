Record Voter Turnout But Fewer Voters? Election Math Seems Off

The 2024 Election math seems off. It looks like there are 10-15 million fewer voters after record turnout and record new registrations. Keep in mind that third-party candidates were not on the ballot in all 50 states. A Twitter user questioned the 2024 outcome:

"Something doesn't add up.

In 2020 Biden had 81 Million votes, Trump had 74 Million votes.

In 2024 Harris got 66 Million votes, Trump got 71 million votes.

15 Million Democrats decided to sit this one out?

3 Million MAGA decided to sit this one out?

No fucking way."

I'm not suggesting we put on our tinfoil hats and storm Mar-a-Lago.

The election was predicted to be close and democracy all over the world is at stake. Shouldn't we be absolutely sure that all the votes have been counted? Compared to 2020, it seemed like ALL the states were called quickly, even with the FBI reporting there was Russian interference linked to fake bomb threats.

Election Shenanigans

There were lots of shenanigans surrounding the election, primarily in swing states. Here are a few of the many

USA Today reported there were 32 bomb threats in deep blue areas around Atlanta, Georgia on election night.

Democracy Docket reported tens of thousands of Erie County Pennsylvania voters never received their mail in ballots.

In Milwaukee Wisconsin, they are recounting 30,000 absentee ballots accourding to PBS

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania they challenged 1,100 votes, giving Trump a 512 vote lead

More Strange Things About Election Outcome

Other election weirdness includes the empty Trump rallies, the huge Harris rallies and the strange voting patterns.

2020

Biden: 81 million votes

Trump: 74 million votes



2024

Trump: 71 million votes

Harris: 66 million votes



These numbers do not match up with either the empty Trump rallies or the packed Harris rallies, and she should definitely not too quickly concede. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) November 6, 2024

It doesn’t make sense: Wisconsin re-elected @SenatorBaldwin but voted for Trump? Arizona chose @RepRubenGallego over Kari Lake but voted for Trump? No way. @KamalaHarris don’t concede. Demand a recount — Valerie Baffa (@BaffaVbaffa) November 6, 2024

But it looks like Hispanic male voters broke for Trump in a big way, so maybe that explains the win? It seems very odd that no one saw this coming.

