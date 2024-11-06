Oh Boy!: There Were A Lot Of Shenanigans On Election Day

It's hard to know where to start, but let's note Donald J. Trump's posts on Truth Social, where he made baseless claims to try to discourage the Black vote. "Philadelphia and Detroit! Heavy Law Enforcement is there!!!" he wrote.

Unsurprisingly, that wasn't a thing.

A spokesman in the Philadelphia Police Department told Fortune the department was "not aware of anything at this time." Similarly, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the only talk about "massive cheating" has come from Trump. "There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation. We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath."

And there were bomb threats—lots of them.

The Washington Post reports:

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," the agency said in a statement. "None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far." While the FBI did not name the states targeted, local officials reported more than a dozen threats in Georgia alone, temporarily shutting down polling stations in Democratic-leaning and predominantly Black communities in the greater Atlanta area. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said several polling locations in Navajo County, home to many Native Americans, received hoax bomb threats as well. "We also have reason to believe, although I won't get into specifics, that this comes from one of our foreign enemies, namely Russia," said Fontes, a Democrat. Zach Stoebe, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office for Arizona, said the Justice Department was investigating the threats but could not verify Russian ties.

Is anyone else surprised that Russia would target Democratic areas? Yeah, me neither. They want Putin's fuckboi, Donald Trump, back in office. It was a crazy night when I told my Honey's son that if Kamala Harris won, he would hear me screaming upstairs. And also, if he hears me screaming upstairs, Donald Trump won. And I screamed.