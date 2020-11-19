Trump Files For Partial Recount In Wisconsin

Trump has been threatening for weeks to call for a recount in Wisconsin, citing baseless conspiracy theories and ridiculous claims. On Wednesday, Trump carried through on his threat. Sort of. His campaign filed for a partial recount, targeting only two counties, citing the same silliness:

The recount petition, signed by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, alleges "mistakes and fraud" were committed all over Wisconsin but particularly in Madison and Milwaukee, cities with large numbers of voters for Biden. The petition does not provide specific examples of mistakes or fraud. Trump claims his campaign's observers at Milwaukee’s central counting facility were required to stay 30 to 35 feet away from tables where ballots were being counted and that once his observers are closer to the counting, mistakes and fraud will be found.

Everyone knows that a recount is bound to fail because Biden leads by more than 20,000 votes. Hell, even former governor Scott Walker said it's going to fail, and Walker could be the only person in a room and still not be the smartest one there.

But Trump isn't really looking to win a recount. He is doing this for three primary reasons:

To raise as much money as he can to help pay off his campaign debt

To bog down the election process and cast further doubt on its integrity

Because a large number of people of color voted

The last point is self-evident that Trump decided to only target Milwaukee and Dane Counties, which are the two strongest Democratic bastions, have the largest population and the largest number of Black and Latino people.

It didn't take long for Democratic leaders to call out the Trump campaign on this fact, but was best said by the City of Milwaukee Common Council in their press release: