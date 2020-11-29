Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Completed Wisconsin Recount Increases Biden Lead By 87 Votes -- Costing Trump $34,000 Each

President Donald Trump has paid $3 million for a partial recount of Wisconsin that expanded President-elect Joe Biden's lead by 87 votes.
By David
President Donald Trump has paid $3 million for a partial recount of Wisconsin that expanded President-elect Joe Biden's lead by 87 votes.

On Sunday, Dane County became the final Wisconsin county to complete its recount. According to The Washington Post, over 800,000 ballots were recounted at the request of the Trump campaign.

"As a result of the recount, Biden’s lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes," the report said. "Under Wisconsin law, Trump was required to foot the bill for the partial recount — meaning his campaign paid $3 million only to see Biden’s lead expand."

Each new vote in Biden's lead cost the Trump campaign around $34,000.

Wisconsin state law requires the Wisconsin Election Commission chairwoman, a Democrat, to certify the results by Tuesday.

