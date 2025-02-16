Trump Proclaims Himself A Fascist Dictator

Donald Trump told the world on Truth Social and Xitter that he now believes he is a dictator, immune to the US Constitution and all laws pertaining to the three branches of government and every US citizen.

Traitor Trump fomented an Insurrection against the US Government after he lost the 2020 election, and now openly claims his dictatorship.

Trump's words are the rebel yell for all fascist rulers, Monarchies, strongmen and autocrats.

He who saves his Country does not violate any Law. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2025

It's no secret that Trump has been firing federal employees left and right and replacing top cabinet and agency leaders with sycophants and MAGA cult members only loyal to Donald Trump. He learned from his first go-round in the White House that there was pushback to many of his criminal and immoral actions. He was saved from being impeached from office for good by Senate Republicans, which led to where we are today.

Bill Kristol said it best.

This reads better in the original German. https://t.co/lhLQlLFRzR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 15, 2025

Trump's playbook comes right out of a man named Adolph.

Donald J. Trump just posted this on X:

He who saves his Country does not violate any Law. We're getting into real Führerprinzip territory here. — Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2025-02-15T19:18:42.134Z

JD Vance was an embarrassment and endorsed the far-right AfD party while visiting Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany on Saturday accused Vice President JD Vance of unacceptably interfering in his country’s imminent elections on behalf of a party that has played down the atrocities committed by the Nazis 80 years ago. A day after Mr. Vance stunned the Munich Security Conference by telling German leaders to drop their so-called firewall and allow the hard-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, to enter their federal government, Mr. Scholz accused Mr. Vance of effectively violating a commitment to never again allow Germany to be led by fascists who could repeat the horrors of the Holocaust.

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following Trump and his traitorous, seditious cult. For all the people that voted for this Hitler wannabe, you reap what you sow.