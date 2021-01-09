Politics
Failed Dictatorship: Trump And His Family Must Leave The Country

Jason Johnson points out that unless Trump is forced to flee, he'll foment violence against the US Government for the rest of his days.
By Frances Langum
by Frances Langum
On MSNBC's "Cross Connection" on Saturday, Dr. Jason Johnson called for the Biden Department of Justice to have no quarter for the failed dictatorship of Donald Trump.

JASON JOHNSON: They need to snatch wigs, they need to snatch chains, they need to take off their earrings and put on the Vaseline. They've got to go to war with these people because they have gone to war with the United States. That's what's always concerned me about Joe Biden. Here's the thing, Tiffany. There is absolutely...look at Pinochet, look at Mussolini, look at any world leader that has attempted to become a dictator. Some who actually became dictators in the United States. There is no historical precedent for letting somebody like that stay. They've got to make sure that Trump and his family are faced with options so dire politically and legally in the United States that they want to leave. If he's allowed to stay here... and people say this is extreme. No, you can't let Donald Trump walk these streets! If he's able to walk free after he leaves the White House, I know he's got charges coming from New York and different places. But if this man is allowed to walk free, If this Department of Justice gives him a slap on the wrist, says, "be nice, just don't tweet, stay on Parler", he will foment this kind of violence for the rest of this administration. He won't be stopped.

Johnson then pointed to member of Congress, who may have pointed rioters to the office of James Clyburn, whose office is not indicated by signs or placards. The rioters were sent to his office by someone in house.

JOHNSON: And I also think, this is important for the Department of Justice: they have to investigate members of Congress. If you look at the interview that [James] Clyburn did yesterday, and Donna Edwards mentioned the same thing. Look. Where the treason resides, is where the treason resides. There's members that are helping and providing information, maybe their staff members, to bring people into the Capitol.
