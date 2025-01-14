GOPers To Play Chicken With Fire Aid To Get Debt Ceiling Increase

Mike "Jesus" Johnson told reporters yesterday there’s “been some discussion” of tying California wildfire aid to a debt limit increase for the Giant Man Baby, after GOP members seized the opportunity to raise the issue with Yambo at Mar-A-Lago this weekend.
The notion that Congress could make the release of disaster relief dollars conditional upon also agreeing to raise the debt ceiling is already facing pushback from some Democrats.
But many California Republicans, including Rep. Doug LaMalfa, said in a brief interview Monday they may have no choice but to pursue that option given the potential urgency around addressing the Los Angles fires, paired with the reality that the nation could default on its borrowing authority in a matter of months.
This is, to put it bluntly, bullshit. Negotiating with them only speeds things up for Republicans, not Democrats. They're playing chicken, AND THE DEMOCRATS BETTER NOT GIVE IN. Call the Congressional switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and lend them some spine.
The motherfucking BALLS of these MAGA bastards. I can't even imagine what would happen if Democrats did this. But we all know that would never happen, because Democrats have a collective conscience and know it is OBSCENE to tie something as important as emergency aid for an entire state to an attempt to satisfy Yambo's steaming pile of demented id.
They need to stand firm.
