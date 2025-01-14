Kelly Finds 'Silver Lining' In Fires; They Hurt Newsom 2028

It appears Gavin Newsom frightens MAGA scumbags. And Greg Kelly gives the game away.
By John AmatoJanuary 14, 2025

Newsmax host Greg Kelly is giddy because he believes the Pacific Palisades Wild Fires have a "silver lining" that will doom any potential presidency of Gavin Newsom.

What a guy!

Kelly claims alleged rapists like Pete Hegseth, foreign agents like Tulsi Gabbard, and anti-vaxxer freaks like RFK Junior are the cream of the crop in America. I kid you not.

KELLY: I hate that there's a fire. (He loves that there's a fire) But the silver lining is that, well, Gavin Newsom ain't ever going to be president, OK? And that was kind of a — that was a possibility there. Look. Watch the guy. I've taken a good hard look at him. He's not the governor. He's a tourist. You can see it every step of the way. This is not a leader. This is a guy looking for a microphone and a photo op. That's all he knows about government. He doesn't know how to govern.

These maggot scumbags are something, aren't they?

It's like they believe the Democratic Party controls the weather. I know Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that, but there's nothing anyone in Los Angeles could've done facing 80-mile-an-hour-plus winds when the fire struck.

I'll be the first to condemn the fires, since I lost my home, as did so many of my great neighbors.

But these right wing jack-offs sitting in their studios jerking off into their microphones? They are full of sound and fury, saying nothing.

Discussion

