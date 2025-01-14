Fox News Host Glad Liberal's Houses Burned Down In Palisades Wildfire

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy let loose her inner MAGA by reveling in the idea that so many of us lost our homes in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

Trying to get through the next hour has been challenging for thousands of people dealing with this tragedy, but the crap being vomited by these creeps is almost as nauseating.

Fox News mostly quotes right-winger agitators who are using this trauma to attack the left mercilessly. The Outnumbered crew singled out Maria Shriver.

Their cruelty is unlimited.

I think it's because people who live in L.A. know L.A. will never be the same again. And this idea of turning – first of all, it's interesting to see them all turning on each other. Right. This is what they're doing. And now the new one is, we're going to turn and we're going to blame Donald Trump and Elon Musk. It's not going to work this time. Because their friends who amplify their liberal deflection messages just had their houses burned down. They're mad as heck. They're pissed off. So it's not working. I didn't see this one from you, Shriver, but there's a lot of them. And this isn't just an indictment on these leaders and their incompetence. This is an indictment on liberal policies, environmental policies, and we need to talk about that because they are behind this, whether it's the smelt or the environmental groups that are – the donors that are funding these campaigns that are basically suing anyone who tries to do the right thing in terms of fire prevention.

WTF is liberal deflection?

Should I be happy if your fucking house burns down, Rachel? After all, you are one of the worst offenders of what is known as the truth.

Rachel has her master's degree from the University of California, San Diego. You'd think she might have friends in the state she cares about, but that doesn't stop her from the Blame the Victims Orgy going on at Fox.

Fox News and the MAGA GOP cult live in an alternative reality bubble devoid of actual news or insight. Offering no help, only venom.

By the way, Trump and Musk are cancerous to US democracy.

Palisadians and others decimated by the fires are trying to do the next right thing to pull their lives together.

Fox motherfuckers are here to cause more misery.