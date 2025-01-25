Trump Extorts California: Voter ID Or No Help For Palisades Wildfires

Donald Trump demanded California immediately implement voter ID and to release some water from someplace else because something something release the water.

Demented Donald and his cult attacked FEMA for supposedly refusing aid to red states that faced natural disasters, which was a massive lie.

Four days after his inauguration, Traitor Trump is now demanding that voter ID be put in place, and he will withhold federal funds necessary for the recovery of thousands of victims suffering through the greatest wildfire in California history.

Nobody wants to see this cretin surveying our state in a time of crisis.

This man is all scum.

QUESTION: Are you going to hold funding to Los Angeles because of its sanctuary city policy? TRUMP: I want to see two things in Los Angeles, voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and throughout the state. Those are the two things. After that, I will be the greatest president that California has ever seen. I want the water to come down and come down to Los Angeles and also go out to all the farmland that's barren and dry. You know, they have land that they say is the equivalent of the land in Iowa, which is about as good as there is anywhere on Earth. The problem is it's artificial because they artificially stop the water from going onto the land. So, I want two things. I want voter ID for the people of California, and they all want it. (CA does not want it.) Right now, you don't have voter ID. People want to have voter identification. You want to have proof of citizenship. Ideally, you have one-day voting, but I just want voter ID as a start, and I want the water to be released, and they're going to get a lot of help from the U.S. Thank you very much.

The 2024 election already proved that voter ID is not necessary. It's a ploy that has been going on for decades by Republicans to stop left-leaning voters from casting a ballot, which includes minorities, the elderly, and the handicapped.

Does anyone understand what this fucking idiot is talking about when he discusses water in California?

If President Biden had demanded every red state looking for federal aid codify Roe v. Wade, or expand Medicaid, what do you think the MAGAts would say?

What do you think the supposed mainstream media would say?

I doubt you'll hear much pushback from the Beltway press over his latest horrific announcement against the state of California. If you watch Fox News, you'll only know of his threats by watching the actual press event. Fox News only puts out positive information about the demented one.

He's a blackmailer and extortionist. Same as his first administration.

UPDATE: How stupid is this man?

Trump tells the people of North Carolina that the fires in California could’ve been prevented with water pic.twitter.com/OKAZM5fZWM — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2025

Water? WTF?

No matter how many firemen, fire trucks, air transport planes, and helicopters were in Pacific Palisades, they could have done nothing to prevent the fires from spreading like hellfire because of the hurricane-like winds.

Since Trump doesn't read anything, he falls back on his Don Quixote stupidity.

California had a once-in-a-500-year weather event.

California does not get hurricane wind.

Nothing could fly.

Fuck your water.