One Month Ago: Pacific Palisades Wildfires Destroyed My Home And Tahitian Terrace

Some of my neighbors are still reeling from the shock of it all.
By John AmatoFebruary 7, 2025

At 11:55 AM on January 7, 2025, I was finishing up a Zoom call when there was a loud knock at my door.

I put the call on hold and answered the door. A worried neighbor asked me if I was starting to pack.

I didn't know what she was alluding to, since I was busy working on some articles before the Zoom call.

I stepped outside and saw smoke billowing in the distance, a sight I'd never seen in Tahitian Terrace. In that instant, my life and the lives of my friends and neighbors changed.

It didn't take long for the hellfire to ravage the Terrace and upend the lives of all those who lived there. I can't believe a month went by. Some days are a blur, and others are vivid.

I haven't discussed this event except in one interview and a few quick social media posts, but I will in the coming weeks.

I'm so grateful to the C&L community for your support and the C&L team that keeps C&L humming daily.

