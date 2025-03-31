White House Adds Right Wing Influencer Paid By The Russians To Press Pool

Podcaster Tim Pool was added even as it has banned the Associated Press from participating in the pool or travelling with Air Force One.
Credit: Wikimedia
By Ed ScarceMarch 31, 2025

Hard to disagree with others that this is just another sign of the inherent corruption of the Trump administration. Imagine picking this guy, who the Russians were recently paying $400,000 a month over the Associated Press.

Source: Daily Beast

A right-wing influencer who was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to spread Russian propaganda during the 2024 presidential election has been added to the White House press pool.

On Friday, someone from Tim Pool’s “Timcast” YouTube channel will be part of the press pool covering President Donald Trump, said Will Sommer, a journalist with The Bulwark, in a social media post on X.

The decision comes after the White House stripped the Washington, D.C. press corps of its authority to decide who among its correspondents will be part of the daily rotation of reporters assigned to follow the president.

That opened the door for the White House to bring in sympathetic podcasters and influencers, even as it has banned the Associated Press from participating in the pool or traveling with Air Force One.

