Two Whackjobs Think Americans Should Own Guns AND Nuclear Weapons

Welp, the far right just got even more nuts.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) joined talk show host Tim Pool to talk about all things right-wing. He decided to really up the crazy by asserting that American citizens must possess weapons powerful enough to overthrow the government.

OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT.

That kind of bonkers talk wasn't quite delusional enough for good old Timmy. He has decided that the Second Amendment covers not only guns, but also *nuclear and biological weapons.*

I guess Pool thinks that any old yahoo an 8th grade education and a paranoid grudge should be able to own a nuclear weapon. Because FREEDUMB.

The stupid, it hurts.