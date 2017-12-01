Fox News' Reporter Mocks Trump For Cancelling Press Event

Fox News' Chief White House correspondent mocked the Trump administration for canceling today's oval office pool spray after Gen. Flynn's plea came down and claimed it was a scheduling mistake.

After Gen. Flynn pled guilty today of lying to the FBI and agreeing to cooperate fully with the Robert Mueller investigation, Trump hasn't said or tweeted anything regarding this blockbuster.

Roberts joined Dana Perino's The Daily Briefing and she asked, "John, what's the mood like over there today?"

Roberts replied, "Dana, we were expecting to hear from the president about 11:45 this morning when he was meeting an official from Libya. However, the last minute, they canceled the oval office pool spray - they said it's a scheduling mistake, it should've never been on the schedule to begin with."

At that moment Roberts uncharacteristically stuck his tongue to the inside of his mouth and said "Uh-huh."

He laughed.

"I guess the president just didn't want to talk about what's going on today."

He then explained that the press would be meeting Trump shortly but it was at an off-the-record Christmas party and he said, "Unfortunately, we cannot bring to you."