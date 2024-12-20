BBC Refuses To Play Anti-Starmer Christmas Song As It Nears No 1

Freezing This Christmas, by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers, lampoons cutting of winter fuel payments for pensioners.
By Susie MadrakDecember 20, 2024

The BBC is being pressured to play a song vying for Christmas number one that tears into Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour party's decision to slash winter fuel payments. Because of course austerity is always the solution! Via The Daily Express:

Freezing This Christmas by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers has been steadily climbing the charts in the run-up to Christmas, leading to the very real possibility that it may reach the number one spot.

While it is topping the charts in terms of downloads, the artists behind it have claimed radio stations are refusing to play the song, which is raising money for people affected by the winter fuel cut.

Kier Starmer | It'll be Freezing this Christmas 🥶
youtu.be/ARwNQn-UsGw?... via
@YouTube

Gordon Macdonald SNP (@gmacdonaldsnp.bsky.social) 2024-12-18T13:49:12.977Z

Starmer parody song ‘Freezing This Christmas’ has topped the iTunes chart

HT4Ecosocialism (@ht4ecosocialism.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T11:10:43.384Z

THE BBC is facing mounting pressure to play a Christmas number one contender that mocks Sir Keir Starmer’s winter fuel cuts. Freezing This Christmas, performed by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers…

Netasgard UK (@netasgarduk.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T01:57:26Z

Discussion

