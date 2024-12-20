BBC Refuses To Play Anti-Starmer Christmas Song As It Nears No 1

The BBC is being pressured to play a song vying for Christmas number one that tears into Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour party's decision to slash winter fuel payments. Because of course austerity is always the solution! Via The Daily Express:

Freezing This Christmas by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers has been steadily climbing the charts in the run-up to Christmas, leading to the very real possibility that it may reach the number one spot.

While it is topping the charts in terms of downloads, the artists behind it have claimed radio stations are refusing to play the song, which is raising money for people affected by the winter fuel cut.