Moskowitz Tells GOP: Put On Your Big Boy Pants

After President-elect Musk pushed the GOP to abandon the budget deal, Rep Jared Moskowitz told Republicans to "put on their big boy pants."
By RedStateRachelDecember 20, 2024

Congressman Jared Moskowitz is blunt most of the time. But after President-elect Musk pushed GOPers to abandon the budget deal, Moskowitz had zero Fs left to give.

The Florida congressman told Republicans to "put on their big boy pants," watch the hilarious clip above. In the clip, the Florida representative blasted his GOP peers, saying:

"All I've heard for the last couple weeks about this giant mandate, landslide, trifecta, put on your big boy pants. Pass your own bill. We're only here because you guys can't agree among yourselves."

More of this, please!

