Philly Mayor: 'The President Needs To Put His Big Boy Pants On'

The mayor of Philadelphia has a message for Donald. It's a simple one, really. Be a man.

“I think what the President needs to do is to frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Mayor Kenney said.

Gosh, ya think?

We are enduring this farcical network feast of vote dribble because the man-baby won't just accept what is right in front of him.

Earlier, it was reported that Rush Limbaugh conceded that Biden won, before he said oops, sorry he gave that impression. Come on.

Oops maybe not.

Comes back, says he did not concede a Biden win, and that if he have that impression he didn’t mean to. https://t.co/f7jONxgtxb — Steve Thomma (@stevethomma) November 6, 2020

And so here we are. The networks will not actually call what is right in front of them. Fox News actually has the electoral college vote at 270 and will still not call the race. It's absurd.