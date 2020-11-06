Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox Anchor Clutches Her Pearls Over Philly Mayor’s ‘Big Boy Pants’ Comment

Fox anchor Martha MacCallum developed a sudden concern for “comments that are unbecoming to a public official” after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney advised Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and admit that he has lost the election.
By NewsHound Ellen
1 hour ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Fox anchor Martha MacCallum developed a sudden concern for “comments that are unbecoming to a public official” after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney advised Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and admit that he has lost the election.

Kenney was voicing what most of us are probably thinking: Trump has lost the election and it’s time to stop pretending he hasn’t:

“I think what the President needs to do is to frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Mayor Kenney said.

But MacCallum – who had no problem with Donald Trump’s lie-filled attacks on our election last night – lectured Kenney for not being “circumspect” during this time:

MACCALLUM: The comments that we heard from the mayor a short time ago … I think those are comments that are unbecoming to a public official in this country, especially in the middle of a very tense election season. So, I think everybody needs to be very circumspect with their comments and very careful about how we all proceed forward here. It’s a big deal. It’s very emotional for everybody across this country,”

Really, Martha? I doubt there has ever been a public official more unbecoming or less circumspect than “grab ‘em by the p***y” Trump. But if you’ve ever lectured him about his rhetoric, I must have missed it.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Devin Nunes Suddenly Remembers Lev Parnas

Devin Nunes Suddenly Remembers Lev Parnas

Rep. Devin Nunes joined Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum to hem and haw about knowing Lev Parnas after Parnas named Nunes as a co-conspirator during an interview with Rachel Maddow Tuesday night.
Jan 16, 2020
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.