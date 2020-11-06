Fox Anchor Clutches Her Pearls Over Philly Mayor’s ‘Big Boy Pants’ Comment

Fox anchor Martha MacCallum developed a sudden concern for “comments that are unbecoming to a public official” after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney advised Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and admit that he has lost the election.

Kenney was voicing what most of us are probably thinking: Trump has lost the election and it’s time to stop pretending he hasn’t:

“I think what the President needs to do is to frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Mayor Kenney said.

But MacCallum – who had no problem with Donald Trump’s lie-filled attacks on our election last night – lectured Kenney for not being “circumspect” during this time:

MACCALLUM: The comments that we heard from the mayor a short time ago … I think those are comments that are unbecoming to a public official in this country, especially in the middle of a very tense election season. So, I think everybody needs to be very circumspect with their comments and very careful about how we all proceed forward here. It’s a big deal. It’s very emotional for everybody across this country,”

Really, Martha? I doubt there has ever been a public official more unbecoming or less circumspect than “grab ‘em by the p***y” Trump. But if you’ve ever lectured him about his rhetoric, I must have missed it.