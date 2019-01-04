Kevin McCarthy Clutches Pearls Until Reporter Asks About Trump's 'Horseface' Comment

Freshman Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said she wanted to impeach Trump, referring to the so-called president as "the MFer."

The new GOP minority leader in the House whined like a baby over her language, until a reporter brought up Trump's constant incivility.

Rep. McCarthy whined for minutes on end to a gaggle of reporters about the newly minted Democratic 116th Congress. First, because they refused to vote for Trump's beautiful concrete wall. Second, they included a potty mouth, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who said she wanted to impeach the MFer named Trump.

McCarthy made believe that the Republican-led House of Representatives has been a bastion of dignity, when in fact it has enabled, covered up and acted as accomplices to Trump's myopic and narcissistic behavior, lies and uneducated decisions.

"And then we watched a new freshman stand up and use this language, get cheered by their base and we watched a brand new Speaker say nothing to her."

I weep for you, Kevin.

McCarthy continued preening and whining on about how the Democrats refused to protect our borders and how Republicans would never allow that type of language to be spoken, when a reporter quickly jumped in.

A reporter said, "With all due respect, the president, not too long ago, referred to a woman as ‘horse face,'” he pointed out. “Who within your caucus called out the president for that type of language?”

“I think a lot of them did in that process,” McCarthy said.

Really, who?

Rep. McCarthy then went on to change the subject and bemoan the Trump shutdown. He forgot to mention that House Dems already passed a bill to reopen the government.

Actually, Rep. Nadler said he didn't like it.

And on MSNBC, Pelosi said, “I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language, but I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”

I don't condone explicit language to attack Trump by Congressmen and women, but Trump has destroyed all norms of a functioning government and a functioning body of Congress.

Rashida Tlaib was very emotional and spoke words that many average working-class Americans have repeated to their friends and family over and over again, in witness toTrump's presidential run and his first two years in office.

Most of Fox News was clutching pearls just like McCarthy.

You reap what you sow.