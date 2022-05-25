Faulkner Clutches Pearls When Dem Exposes Her 'Conservative' Bias

Fox News host Harris Faulkner clashed with a former campaign surrogate for Joe Biden on Tuesday after he accused her of having a conservative bias.
By DavidMay 25, 2022

Former Biden surrogate Kevin Walling told Faulkner that "the president has scored a number of wins on the international stage."

"The fact that you see Finland, Sweden wanting to join NATO," he noted.

"That isn't because of Biden!" Faulkner interrupted.

"Yeah, it is to some degree because of Biden and his leadership of the western world united against Russia," Walling said.

"No, it's not!" Faulkner shot back, suggesting that Biden had prompted Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"I mean, let's not gloss over how we got here," she remarked.

"I know the conservative media does not want to give the president a win," Walling observed. "I get that."

"I'm just media," Faulkner gasped. "I'm just a journalist! I'm just telling you the facts. We want our president to win. Stop saying that! Of course, we do. We want America to win."

