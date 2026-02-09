Epstein Survivors Get Right In America's Face With Super Bowl Ad

You can't pretend you didn't know.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 9, 2026

In a strategically targeted move, Epstein survivors released a public service announcement during the Super Bowl yesterday, demanding that Pam Bondi release the remaining Epstein files.

The video was released in collaboration with World Without Exploitation, a human sex trafficking advocacy organization.

Bondi has faced mounting criticism over the DOJ’s handling of the disclosures. Last week, the department was forced to take down thousands of documents that may have identified victims, acknowledging that “technical or human error” had compromised the release. (Sure, Jan.)

“This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors,” Epstein survivors said in a statement last week. “Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. That is outrageous.

“As survivors, we should never be the ones named, scrutinized, and retraumatized while Epstein’s enablers continue to benefit from secrecy. This is a betrayal of the very people this process is supposed to serve.”

Meanwhile, over on X, MAGAts declared the whole story a psyops. Because the Orange God would never lie to them.

Survivors of the late child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein released a video ad on Super Bowl Sunday, naming Pam Bondi specifically and saying simply, "We deserve the truth." #superbowl #epstein

Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2026-02-08T22:10:48.307Z

MAGA fans lash out as Epstein survivors release ad for the Super Bowl: 'A psyop'

#TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) 2026-02-08T22:10:48.000Z

In September, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein met on a rooftop in downtown Washington. Some were meeting each other for the first time. They had gathered to make posters for a rally at the Capitol, but something more meaningful unfolded.

Can not recommend this story enough:

time.com/7340275/jeff...

Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja.bsky.social) 2025-12-12T13:39:29.150Z

