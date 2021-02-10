Entertainment
Norway Fights Back Against Will Ferrell's Yankee Imperialism

Will Ferrell's tongue-in-cheek Super Bowl for GM's new electric vehicles taking on Norway has gotten swift responses from the Norwegians.
By Ed Scarce

The premise of the Super Bowl ad is that Norway uses the most electric vehicles of any country right now, over 54%, while in the United States electric vehicles make up around 4%, so Will Ferrell will take the GM's new electric Cadillac Lyriq and force the Norwegians to buy it.

The Norwegians though seem to have other ideas, and have created a series of YouTube videos to counter this.

Source: Mashable

Comedian Will Ferrell is really upset that America is lagging behind Norway — those lugers! — when it comes to using electric vehicles.

That's the premise of this General Motors' Super Bowl ad, which will air during the first quarter of Sunday's game. The commercial, which was released on Wednesday, features Ferrell driving around in the Cadillac Lyriq. The Lyriq is the first electric Cadillac SUV, which comes out at the end of 2022.

Also spotted: comedians Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina in a GMC Hummer EV supertruck. During last year's Super Bowl, LeBron James first hyped the electric Hummer, which has been revived as an e-truck after being discontinued 10 years ago.

It's unclear if Ferrell's efforts will be enough to help America overtake the Norwegians, who are crushing it with electric vehicles. Last year more than 54 percent of new car sales in the Scandinavian country were electric models. In the U.S. it's a much smaller percentage.

Norwegian actor and “Game of Thrones” star Kristoffer Hivju starts off from Audi, with Audi saying “Norway is a peace-loving nation, but we strongly felt that the GM hate campaign deserved a swift response, of course with a touch of humor.”

The University of Agder (Universitetet i Agder) in Southern Norway responds to the 2021 Super Bowl ads by General Motors and Will Ferrell:

Highest standard of living in the world, universal health care, free education with no university tuition, year-long maternity leave, all the horrors of modern socialism.

Visit Norway even got in on the act with this cute spoof.

