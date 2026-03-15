Trump Disrespects Fallen Soldiers By Using Them To Fundraise

What a soulless ghoul this man is.
By HeatherMarch 15, 2026

It's bad enough that Trump completely disrespected our troops during the dignified transfer of the six United States service members who were recently killed in Kuwait.

Now one of his PACs is using it to raise money: Trump fundraising email uses photo from soldiers’ dignified transfer and promises ‘private national security briefings’:

A fundraising email from President Donald Trump’s political action committee has a provocative pitch: using an image from Saturday’s dignified transfer honoring six fallen US soldiers, it promises access to the president’s “private national security briefings.”

The email, sent by Never Surrender, Inc., promotes what it calls a “National Security Briefing Membership” and urges recipients to “claim your spot” with multiple links to donate, in what it describes as an exclusive group receiving updates about national security threats.

It promises that members will “receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.”

Literally using a coffin and a dead soldier's body to raise money. Disgusting.

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