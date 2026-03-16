Buttigieg Puts Trump On Blast For Using Dead Soldiers To Fundraise

Former Transportation Secretary and Navy veteran Pete Buttigieg made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, carving up both Pete Hegseth and Trump when asked about their lies and bluster on Trump's disastrous attack on Iran.
After playing a clip of Hegseth claiming that "This is not endless nation-building under those types of quagmires we saw under Bush or Obama. It's not even close. Our generation of soldier will not let that happen again," during a presser earlier this week, Tapper asked Buttigieg what he thought of the remarks.
"What I'm worried about is not the soldiers and the people who are serving. What I'm worried about is their political leadership, like Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump," Buttigieg replied. "We lived through a war that was sold to us on false pretenses when I was younger. This war has not been sold on any pretense. The president just went ahead and did it."
Buttigieg reminded the viewers that the ones paying the price for this are our soldiers who have been paying with their lives, and that Trump "has basically assured us that there will be more where that came from," and that right now "every American is paying some price" with the cost of food and gas being made more expensive as a result of the war.
Tapper asked Buttigieg about the Trump administration's argument that they just had to take out Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile program because the Biden administration supposedly did nothing to stop them from building nuclear weapons. Buttigieg proceeded to knock that straight down while slamming Trump for fundraising off of our dead soldiers.
TAPPER: So the Trump administration argues that they needed to take action to take out Iran's nuclear weapons program and Iran's ballistic missile program, because, when they came into office, the Biden administration, your administration had done nothing in four years to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, developing ballistic missiles, funding terrorism around the world.
Are they wrong?
BUTTIGIEG: Yes, of course they're wrong.
I mean, for one thing, the president assured us that the nuclear program, President Trump assured us that the nuclear program was, in his words, obliterated just a few months ago. And let's also remember that, in the past, Iran's nuclear program was contained without a shot being fired.
I think President Trump thought he could get a better deal than the Obama administration did. He failed to get that better deal. And he went off and launched a war without planning, without being ready for even some of the most basic things.
I mean, it is a certainty that the military would have advised him that the Straits of Hormuz would have been closed, that that was a likely scenario. And yet they're talking about this and clearly acting as though they didn't think this would happen.
Secretary Hegseth went so far as to say that the Straits of Hormuz is open, other than the fact that there would be fire against vehicles transiting the strait. This is clearly amateur hour at the Pentagon and in the White House. And, again, the price is being paid by all of us.
You can also just tell from the administration's attitude toward this war, the fact that they're putting out videos treating this like a video game. It's not a video game for the families of the fallen. And then, just this week, we saw campaign fundraising materials being put out, e-mails, where the president's committee, the president's political operation was raising money off of images of him at a dignified transfer.
Any politician who does that has no business leading American troops in a war. If the president is willing to raise campaign funds over the bodies of America's war dead, he is unfit to be the commander in chief.