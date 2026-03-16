Buttigieg Puts Trump On Blast For Using Dead Soldiers To Fundraise

Former Transportation Secretary and Navy veteran Pete Buttigieg made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, carving up both Pete Hegseth and Trump when asked about their lies and bluster on Trump's disastrous attack on Iran.

After playing a clip of Hegseth claiming that "This is not endless nation-building under those types of quagmires we saw under Bush or Obama. It's not even close. Our generation of soldier will not let that happen again," during a presser earlier this week, Tapper asked Buttigieg what he thought of the remarks.

"What I'm worried about is not the soldiers and the people who are serving. What I'm worried about is their political leadership, like Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump," Buttigieg replied. "We lived through a war that was sold to us on false pretenses when I was younger. This war has not been sold on any pretense. The president just went ahead and did it."

Buttigieg reminded the viewers that the ones paying the price for this are our soldiers who have been paying with their lives, and that Trump "has basically assured us that there will be more where that came from," and that right now "every American is paying some price" with the cost of food and gas being made more expensive as a result of the war.

Tapper asked Buttigieg about the Trump administration's argument that they just had to take out Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile program because the Biden administration supposedly did nothing to stop them from building nuclear weapons. Buttigieg proceeded to knock that straight down while slamming Trump for fundraising off of our dead soldiers.