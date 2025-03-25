Trump Security Team Mess So Bad Pete Buttigieg Drops F-Bomb

How bad is the latest Trump team national security team scandal? Even Pete Buttigieg is dropping f-bombs because it's so serious.
By RedStateRachelMarch 25, 2025

The latest Trump team national security team mess is SO bad. Pete Buttigieg is dropping f-bombs because it's so dangerous.

According to The Atlantic, "American war planning usually takes place in highly secure facilities. But the Trump administration planned its strikes on the Houthis using a group chat—and accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief,
@JeffreyGoldberg."

It Gets Even Worse

Adam Kinzinger tweeted the take by counter-intelligence expert Olga Lautman after the news broke:

"So I put a quick timeline on the insane Signal classified chat and sure enough it looks like Kremlin asset Witkoff was in Moscow when he was added to the Houthi chat. I checked Russian media and he left 3/14 Friday morning (Moscow time) meanwhile the chat was set up Thursday."

