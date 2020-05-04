West Virginia's Governor Drops The F-Bomb

West Virginia's portly Governor encouraged businesses to open if, and I quote, they just "fucking follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe." Twitter erupted, naturally.

Source: WTOV

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTOV) — If you heard it, you probably played it again just to make sure.

During a West Virginia Coronavirus news conference on Monday, an "audio glitch" resulted in what sounded like Governor Jim Justice swearing.

Videos posted to social media showed the mishap, which the governor later addressed in a social media post Monday evening.