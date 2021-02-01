Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

WV Gov Breaks With Manchin: Please 'Throw Away Money' On Covid Relief

The REPUBLICAN Governor of West Virginia tells Joe Manchin that the Covid crisis is so dire, that it doesn't make sense to be "fiscally responsible at this point in time."
By Frances Langum
14 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

West Virginia's Republican Governor made headlines on CNN this morning.

Jim Justice told Poppy Harlow that Washington needs to forget about "fiscal responsibility" when it comes to a Covid package. The need is too great to be counting pennies and squeezing nickels: "...trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible, at this point in time, with what we've got going on in this country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of."

Maybe "Democrat" Joe Manchin could take a hint from his state's Republican Governor that the time for obstruction to the Biden Covid Package is over.

Republicans in your state need money, Joe.

The difference between Senators in DC and actual boots on the ground public servants is obvious. Jim Justice is being lauded for being the #1 best vaccine distributor in the nation. Using the National Guard and local, non-chain pharmacies, Governor Justice (yeah) has vaccinated every single willing nursing home patient in his state, and as soon as he gets more vaccine, will be treating teachers as essential workers for further vaccine distribution.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team