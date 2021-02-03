Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Sen. Manchin On Covid Relief Bill: 'If It's $1.9 Trillion, So Be It'

The West Virginia senator previously hedged on his support for the big bill.
By Susie Madrak
27 min ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Mika Brzezinski compares the support of West Virginia's Republican Governor Jim Justice for the administration's covid relief bill with the state's Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who says he believes the stimulus needs to be more targeted.

"Senator Manchin, great to have you with us. So you're the man of the hour here. What is it going to be? Is this going to be closer to $2 trillion in this package or will it end up being more targeted?" she said.

"The worst thing we can do is put a price tag on it. We need to see what the needs of the people are and how we keep people basically ready for this economy to come roaring back," Manchin said.

"If it's $1.9 trillion, so be it. If it is a little smaller than that and we find a targeted need, that's what we're going to be. But I want it to be bipartisan. If they think we're going to throw all caution to the wind and just shove it down people's throats, that's not going to happen. Chuck Schumer said yesterday on the floor, this is going to be a bipartisan process. That means Democrats and Republicans will have amendments. We have many, many opportunities to make the necessary changes and make your point. And that's what it's about. The process needs to work."

Mika told him they disagreed over a $15 an hour minimum wage. "But explain if you will," she said.

"First of all, it doesn't fit within the rule. It has to be within budgetary items. But there is a rule on that. And you have said, well, you don't agree. The bottom line is, I believe that anybody that goes into work in the morning, works a 40 hour week, a 2,000 hour year with two weeks off, basically, they should be above the minimum wage as far as the poverty guidelines. That would be $10.86. I just said don't you think it's reasonable for it to have a flat rate of $11 and index it from there."

So the good news is, Manchin sounds flexible on the numbers for the relief bill. But he did point out a $15 minimum wage would be too difficult for businesses in the rural parts of his state to absorb.

Manchin's not wrong. Going directly to $15 would have unintended effects in many states, not just his. Since states set their own eligibility guidelines for safety net programs like Section 8 housing subsidies, food stamps, Medicaid, and daycare, many workers could suddenly find themselves unable to pay full price for housing, food, daycare, and health insurance at $15 an hour.

The other thing is that the poorest states have Republican-controlled state legislatures, and they might not be all that interested in helping to make life fairer for poor people by changing the safety net's eligibility standards. Phasing the increases in over time can increase public pressure to do so without leaving people stranded without services they need.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team