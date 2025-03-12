Lauren Boebert: I'm Not Racist! Aren't There White Pimps?

Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed she wasn't being racist after she attacked Rep. Al Green and his "pimp cane" by asking, "Aren't there white pimps?"

This is not a joke.

Green was censured by Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans for his outburst against Trump's address to Congress, after being escorted out during the cockwobbler's speech.

The Colorado lawmaker then decided to disparage him in an interview, “Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not,” Boebert said. “For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent."

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan then condemned her remarks, introduced a resolution Monday condemning her and said Boebert's remarks were "disparaging, derogatory, and racist toward another colleague, and are a breach of proper conduct and decorum of the U.S. House of Representatives."

This prompted Handy Boebert to respond thusly.

BOEBERT: To attack me for referencing his cane as a pimp cane, and Grant, I stand by it. I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk. I have seen him shake it for years, all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I've ever been present with him in, and if that gold-plated cane isn't a pimp cane, I don't know what is. But maybe Hula Hoo is really the racist here. Are only blacks pimps? Is that what I'm hearing? Are there no cisgendered white pimps in America?

HAHAHA. Handy Boebert stands by her remarks. She emphasized the words "shake it" so maybe she was going to burst into a song: "Shake your money maker!"

Republicans interrupted President Biden over and over again during his many addresses ( Boebert and Marge were culprits) but were never censured or escorted out of the chamber for doing so.

Trying to imitate TrumpJesus, Handy B described Rep. Chrissy Houlahan as "Hula Hoo" and like all MAGAts, called her the racist.

I just wonder how Boebert knows about white pimps with canes.