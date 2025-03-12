Tarlov Hits Pirro For Support Of Trump Tariffs: 'You Have Enough Money To Survive It!'

Fox's Jessica Tarlov took a shot at Judge Box-O-Wine on this Tuesday's The Five for her support of Trump's insanity with the Canadian tariffs. We're finally starting to see some cracks in the armor over at Fox, with the likes of Stephen Moore and Peter Doocy questioning what Trump is doing with these tariffs and the effect it's having on the stock market.

Of course, the usual suspects are still waving the pompoms, as we saw Jeanine Pirro and her cohort Jesse Watters do here. While discussing Trump's infomercial for Tesla at the White House earlier that same day, and the rest of the panel talking about how great it was that Trump did that for Musk, Tarlov finally got a chance to weigh in.

TARLOV: So if Trump was thinking about the future, the beautiful future of the country, then he would be looking at that spending bill that Mike Johnson put forward was gonna add what, $7 trillion to the deficit. And he'd be saying, well, maybe we shouldn't do that. Maybe my friends don't need a tax cut. Maybe there should be more evenly distributed. Maybe we should help out the little guy and give them a tax cut instead of the people who paid to get me in there. And you say he's doing Elon Musk a solid. Elon Musk spent $290 million to get him elected. He owes Elon Musk that car commercial, which maybe it's an ethics violation. Even the strongest allies of the president don't like these tariffs. They might think it's possible to use them smaller levels, 5 percent, 10 percent, but the tariff whiplash is destroying us. You look at the market tanking, and I thought Peter Doocy had a great point earlier on today, our very own Peter Doocy, where he said they want federal workers to take the buyout. They want them to retire, but they're sinking their retirement accounts. And Karoline Leavitt is standing up there at the podium and she's just, either she doesn't know how a tariff works or she's lying to the people. She said tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries, and a tax cut for the American people. And then a reporter, I think from the AP, so they got back in the room, said, "Have you ever paid a tariff? I have. They don't get charged on foreign countries." And then she went Trumpian. She goes, "I think it's insulting that you're trying to test my knowledge on economics." I'll test your knowledge on economics, Jessie. Are tariffs attacks on the American consumer?

Jesse Watters, of course, didn't directly answer her and tried to change the subject. After some back and forth between Watters and Tarlov -- which included a lot talking over each other -- on the subject of previous presidents using tariffs to bring jobs back to the United States, and an exasperated Tarlov asking... "On Canada?!," Jeanine Pirro chimed in as well in support of Trump's recent insanity.

PIRRO: Why do we rely on Canada for energy anyway? And that's part of the, that's part of the problem.

Sadly Tarlov didn't get a chance to remind Pirro that it was part of the USMCA negotiated by Trump, which he was bragging about here:

TARLOV: Do you think this is the right way... PIRRO: We need to bring manufacturing into this country, and countries are buckling, big corporations are buckling. They're talking about coming here because they don't want to be taxed. This is going to benefit the American worker, American manufacturing, and domestic production, and it's going to preserve jobs. So stop with the tariffs. It's the leverage that we need... TARLOV: He needs to stop with the tariffs. PIRRO: ...to protect our jobs. No, no, no! No. I'm glad he did what he did with Canada... TARLOV: Because you have enough money to survive it!

PIRRO: That's not the point. This is for this is, look, it's going to float all boats. Come on, Jessica. The truth is that this is something that's going to benefit all Americans when we've got more jobs here and we've got all kinds of foreign money coming into this country. We saw it in the press conferences half a trillion dollars in like one day. They can't wait to come here. TARLOV: Well, that's the tax breaks that I talked about. Are those lifting all boats? PIRRO: You know what, right now we're trying to clean up Joe Biden's mess. Okay. 2 years... 4 years of a disaster that we've got to clean up. He can do what Joe Biden did and just float along or what other presidents do. He said, I'm gonna clean up this mess. It's not an easy job. I'm gonna take the hit, but I'm gonna bring business back, and I will.

I'm not sure how much worse things have to get before the MAGA crowd finally catches on that these clowns will literally say anything to protect Trump. They look more ridiculous by the day trying to pin this on Biden.