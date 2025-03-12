Doocy Just Comes Out And Asks If The White House 'Shorted The Dow'

Donald's press secretary Bullshit Barbie probably expected a softball question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy as the Dow plunged even more today. But that's not what happened. Donald is tanking the stock market for a completely pointless trade war with our allies, and he's not going to stop.

"So you said that the Dow dropping and dropping and dropping is a period of transition," Doocy told Leavitt. "You're sure nobody here at the White House shorted the Dow?"

"No," she said. "I don't think so."

It gets better.

"But is there any concern here that it's going to be harder to ask certain federal workers to retire if they look at their retirement accounts and they're getting rocked every day?" he asked.

Then Karoline lit her gaslighter.

"Well, I'm glad you brought up workers because that's exactly who President Trump is looking out for with his America First trade policy and his America First economic agenda," she claimed. "And if you look at, there's great indication to be optimistic about where the economy stands."

"And the American people, investors, CEOs, small business owners, but most importantly workers should bet on President Trump because his tariff policies, what he envisions is reciprocity, fair trade practices where American workers are put first and are no longer ripped off by foreign countries all over this world," she added.

Leavitt also said, "The president has been working hard every single day to alleviate the pain that was inflicted by the previous administration."

Leavitt is, of course, full of shit. Donald is destroying the solid economy that his predecessor, Joe Biden, handed him. And he's done this in less than two months. Three states will now pay higher costs for electricity because of that lunatic. Donald called it a "small area." He is deliberately trying to tank our economy.

Doocy nailed it here: