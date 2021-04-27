Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Remember When Trump Said The Stock Market Would Crash If Biden Got Elected?

The stock market is soaring faster than for any president in history in his first 100 days under Joe Biden.
By Ed Scarce

The growth of the stock market in Joe Biden's first 100 days in office is now the fastest in recorded history. At a debate last October, Trump said it would crash if Biden was elected.

Source: CNBC

So far in his young presidency, President Joe Biden has been one of the best friends the stock market has ever had.

Better, in fact, than any president before him going back to at least the 1950s and the Dwight Eisenhower administration, as the 46th chief executive has witnessed an unprecedented growth on Wall Street in his first 100 days in office as measured from the time of his election.
...
“Biden’s first 100 days have already delivered the strongest post-election equity returns in at least 75 years, due to record fiscal stimulus and despite heavy use of Executive Orders,” JPMorgan Chase strategist John Normand said in a note. The results are “not bad for some [former President Donald] Trump labeled as Sleepy Joe during the campaign.”

Indeed, Biden’s results have been staggering so far.

The S&P 500 has risen 24.1% since Election Day with numbers that easily trounce any of his predecessors.

UPDATE (John Amato):

Remember when Trump claimed that the jobs report numbers under President Obama was rigged? And then he used the same job numbers to claim he had the best economy in history?

4 years ago by John Amato
Views:

Here's Sean Spicer playing his con on the White House press corps.

"Does the president believe that this jobs report was accurate?" he asked.

"I talked to the president about this," Spicer responded, smiling. "And he said to quote him very clearly: 'They may have been phony in the past, but it's very real now.'"

Liars gotta lie.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team