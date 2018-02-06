Sean Hannity Blames Obama For Stock Market Plunge

As Trump was calling all Democrats who refused to applaud him during the SOTU "traitors" while speaking to a collection of Trump supporters in Ohio on Monday, the stock market was falling off the cliff.

Trump, his surrogates and his administration have been using President Obama's economy and the persistent stock market gains as if they were their own, claiming their rise under Trump was all because of his personality.

As the market was tanking, I tweeted, half jokingly that Obama would be blamed since Trump is a Godlike figure that needs to be praised at all times.

During Sean Hannity's radio show, the stock market guru that he is, did not disappoint.

Hannity said, "Because the Obama economy was so weak all of these years we had just artificially cheap money. Now what’s cheap money? Cheap money is when you can borrow at ridiculously low rates. The era of cheap money at some point has to come to an end."

He continued, "The government has artificially, the Fed has artificially kept the price of money down and the price borrowing down and now that’s going to come to an end. In many ways it represents; Ashley Webster is the name? In many ways it’s a sign of the strength of the economy more than anything else."

Trump's incessant bragging about almost everything is its own degradation of the presidency, but never once has he or his minions ever discussed 'cheap money"as the reason for the surge in the stock market.

Audio below, via Media Matters.