Ontario Premier On Trump: 'This Is Crazy, What He's Doing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to Trump's renewed attacks on Canada by first imposing new tariffs on us for electricity and saying Trump is out of his mind.

FORD: Respect and love the American people.

It's not the American people, it's not even the Republicans I speak to, and behind closed doors, all of them are saying, this is crazy, what he's doing.

CEOs of the largest Fortune 500 companies are telling them, this does not work.

Protectionism doesn't work.

Do we want a fair deal?

Absolutely, and the only way you get a fair deal is by sitting at the table across from each other, and let's hash this out and be stronger together.

We have more problems, more foes around the world than we need. We want to focus on our friends.

United we stand, divided we fall.

And again, we want to be united with our greatest friends and allies.