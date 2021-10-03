Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

WV Govenor Snaps At CBS Host: Covid Vaccine Is 'Imposing On Our Freedoms'

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) complained on Sunday after CBS host Margaret Brennan asked him why he is not requiring children to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
By David

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) complained on Sunday after CBS host Margaret Brennan asked him why he is not requiring children to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

But Justice said there was "no chance" he would change his mind.

"Why?" Brennan pressed. "As governor, you mandate -- we looked -- measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, polio, other vaccines. Why won't you put Covid on that list?"

"Now, Margaret, you know, you don't have to come in so hot," Justice replied. "You guys asked me to come. You know."

"I'm asking you to clarify," Brennan said.

"I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more," the governor opined. "From the standpoint of mandates, I don't believe in imposing on our freedoms over and over and over. And I've said that over. I don't know how many times I've got to say it."

"We've still got to stand up for who we are," he added. "For crying out loud, we're Americans."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team