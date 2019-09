Yeah yeah, Joe Manchin is a conservadem who often infuriates reasonable progressives by being way too right-wing.

But...

This is a very bad sign for Mitch McConnell.

Joe Manchin has declined to run for governor of West Virginia and will stay in the Senate, citing a need to maintain numbers for Democrats in hopes of becoming the majority in 2020. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 3, 2019

Manchin is betting his career that Republicans will lose the Senate in 2020.

Yes, Joe Manchin can often be a huge pain for progressives, but he's a vote to remove Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader & to confirm a Democratic president's Supreme Court nominees. In a state Trump won by 68-26, that's far better than nothing https://t.co/9FwsZXpYzh — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) September 3, 2019

Guys, you can save your "he's no Democrat" comments, I get it and agree. But the reality is we had no chance of taking the Senate in 2020 (which is still a long shot) without him declining to run as Gov. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 3, 2019

Joe Manchin passing on the opportunity to run for WV Governor was basically a prerequisite for winning control of the Senate. This is very good news if you care about stripping Mitch McConnell of his power. https://t.co/pdkj9UxftF — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) September 3, 2019

And there's a genuine progressive running for Governor who deserves our support: