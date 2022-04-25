West Virginia Republicans Are Flocking To Joe Manchin

In a new Morning Consult poll, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's approval rating within his state has risen from 41% to 57%.

That poll shows how despicable the West Virginia Senator's actions have been to the Democratic party, the Biden administration, and this country because his own party is not the cause for his celebration.

Manchin’s increased popularity is driven primarily by Republican voters: 69% now approve of his job performance, doubling his rating from the first quarter of last year, when 35% approved. Most of that improvement has come since the third quarter of 2021 — before he killed the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” domestic policy legislation.

Of course, Republicans approve of him. He was elected as a Democrat to the Senate in 2010, but since Trump, has acted like an extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus House member -- gleefully torpedoing much-needed assistance to the country in general and his own state in particular.

Manchin became the key swing vote in the Senate because the Democratic party holds the majority by a razor-thin margin.

A Senator in his position, that blocks the agenda of his own party's newly elected president, would usually hold out and negotiate down a bill he's not completely on board with, and then take credit for reducing the overall cost.

I've never seen one Senator destroy a major piece of his own party's legislation as shamelessly as Joe Manchin. Build Back Better helps the entire working class. It's legislation that Biden ran on and promised the American people he would enact if he won.

It's clear Joe Manchin did what he did for the Republican accolades.