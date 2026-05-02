Steve Bannon Claims Voting Rights Act Of 1965 Was Racist Against Southern Whites

After the Kangaroo Supreme Court stripped away key sections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, MAGA influencer and resident scumbag Steve Bannon said the South was the people who had been oppressed because of the Voting Rights Act, which tried to end racism at the voting booth.

Bannon argued, using a dog whistle megaphone, that without racism, the GOP would not have captured the House and would not keep it in the future.

This is disgusting.

BANNON: Let me just be blunt. That's why this fight is so important, and we'll have more specifics today about who to light up because you can see those people that are MAGA and those people that are -will put their shoulder to the -- what's so outrageous and I find so offensive is the South has been oppressed by this since the 1960s or 70s. It was clearly unconstitutional. Finally, people in Louisiana had the gumption to fight all the way through. The Supreme Court six to three, this was not close. This was not close, and Alito buried them.

The only reason Louisiana took this up was because they know that Justice John Roberts has been our mission to destroy equal rights for minorities.

LBJ knew it was necessary to pass these laws because of the heavy racism from the South directed at the black communities that disenfranchised them at every turn, including their Constitutional right to vote.

The Act was the most successful legislation for civil rights in this country.

"Despite multiple court orders, including from the Supreme Court, several states created rules that denied or limited opportunities to vote for Black citizens, such as poll taxes and literacy tests. These schemes effectively undermined or eliminated the political power of Black communities, even where they were a majority of the population."

Only white people are being victimized in America, according to the racist base of the MAGA universe.

Bannon is a white nationalist who hides behind religion, as the KKK did throughout their blood-stained and murderous tenure.