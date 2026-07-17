Trump Puppet From Michigan To Canada: 'Stop The Smoke' - Or Else

A sitting U.S. congressman is threatening Canada over a weather event north of the border. As Dean Blundell writes in his Substack, "In any other timeline this would be satire. In this one, it’s a gubernatorial campaign strategy."

Republicans are completely without shame.

Source: Dean Blundell/Substack

Which brings us, regrettably, to Congressman John James of Michigan — Trump’s endorsed pick for Governor — who marked the fourth summer of continental smoke by tweeting a “FINAL WARNING TO CANADA,” complete with a campaign graphic reading “CANADA: NO EXCUSES. STOP THE SMOKE,” featuring — and I promise this is real — an Apache attack helicopter on his logo. He and Reps. Bergman, McClain, and Moolenaar fired off a letter to Prime Minister Carney declaring that their patience has run out, that American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction, and that if Canada won’t manage its forests, the United States will “act on our own” — with American agencies pursuing “direct involvement” in cross-border operations. Sovereignty, they intone, comes with responsibility.

A sitting Congressman is threatening a neighbouring democracy over weather while wrapped in the visual language of a military invasion. In any other timeline this would be satire. In this one it’s a gubernatorial campaign strategy.

So let me do what the Congressman requested and put this in terms simple enough for the intended audience. Truly, kindergarten-simple:

The forest is very, very big. Bigger than your whole state. Bigger than thirty-five of your whole state. There are no roads in most of it. The sky makes the fires with lightning. The trees have needed fire to make baby trees since before your country existed. Nobody can put out lightning fires across an area the size of Europe, not Canada, not America, not the Avengers. And the reason the fires keep getting worse is a thing called climate change, which — awkwardly — your party spent this exact week helping to accelerate by gutting environmental protections, cutting fire science, and calling the whole thing a hoax. You cannot both light the stove and file a complaint about the kitchen being hot.