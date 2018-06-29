Canadians Who Smoke Weed Can Be Banned From U.S. For Life, And Other News
Canadians who admit to using weed could be banned from the U.S., even though it's legal there pic.twitter.com/nqjILzWxZP— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 29, 2018
Kirsten Gillibrand coming out for shutting down ICE is a pretty big deal:
Democrat @SenGillibrand: “I believe you should get rid of [ICE], start over, reimagine it, and build something that actually works #CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/3SwLWVK0Fa pic.twitter.com/HnpFj19w0z
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 29, 2018
This is a headline that Vladimir Putin has fantasized about for decades. He couldn’t seriously think it could come true, but now Trump is starting to fulfill it for him. https://t.co/TZU6kgy7n7
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 29, 2018
Trump’s hidden back channel to Justice Kennedy: Their kids https://t.co/kQ3NdgTMVB via @politico
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) June 29, 2018
Honestly, how do we not know until now that Justice Kennedy's son was the person bailing out Donald Trump via massive loans until like last night?
— Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) June 29, 2018
Uh, 18 paragraphs in: Anthony Kennedy's son spent a decade+ at Deutsche Bank, where he worked closely w/Trump; the bank became Trump's crucial lender, giving him $1 billion+ when other banks were wary of lending because of his troubled business history. https://t.co/h91ngAmFAm
— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) June 29, 2018
1. Last wk @PressSec was asked about religious pushback to the family separation policy.
She said: “Any…church…that feels strongly…should open up their doors and help facilitate some of these individuals”
Fun fact: faith groups were ALREADY DOING THAT https://t.co/VAZGQ33KG2 pic.twitter.com/oiuEQcpKbe
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) June 29, 2018
Rep. Maxine Waters cancels events due to "very serious death threat" https://t.co/KK4dwxpVHn
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 28, 2018
UPDATE: @TexasTribune and @frontlinepbs have joined 7 news outlets from 4 nations to find the kids and parents separated by US order. So far, they have found 99 facilities with immigrant kids https://t.co/DuU7O7B6PU pic.twitter.com/QcyBbULEWg
— David Beard (@dabeard) June 28, 2018
The plan to overturn Roe v. Wade is already in motion - state legislatures are crafting the laws — CNNPolitics https://t.co/nN63DvpARi
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) June 29, 2018
Today, Axios reported that Trump wants to withdraw the U.S. from the WTO.#Russia's state TV reported the same thing, NINE DAYS AGO. Are White House officials leaking to Russia? pic.twitter.com/Do7Uuq9UMp
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 29, 2018
This story, which @lizziepresser wrote in March, is now more timely than ever. In it, she delves into a secret network of women working outside the law and the medical establishment to provide at-home abortions. https://t.co/ZCMvpHyyQQ↓ Story continues below ↓
— Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) June 29, 2018
No notoriety: @CNN's front is intensely, intimately focused on the victims of the shooting. Their names. Their faces. Not an image of the perpetrator in sight, and his name is nowhere on home page. https://t.co/Z86eZ6807T pic.twitter.com/hHYU1UjSi0
— Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) June 29, 2018
This Saturday, 2600 Puerto Rican families will be kicked out of FEMA funded temporary housing on Sat, many in Florida. The same program for those displaced by Hurricanes #Katrina & #Rita were extended to 26 months.
PR victims have only been given 9 months.https://t.co/u14urCGaZ2
— 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 28, 2018
#SCOTUS decision on credit cards undermines competition, celebrates price increases & will contribute to economic #inequality, writes @Michael_Kades https://t.co/NPhWQ22Dm2
— Equitable Growth (@equitablegrowth) June 29, 2018
This goes beyond politics. It’s a moral/ethical issue. Unfit Jordan, Nunes and crew are engaged in an effort to protect Trump-at all costs. Watch: they’re tying to invent a basis to take action against Rosenstein, ultimately Mueller. This must be seen for what it is and opposed. https://t.co/kzIFzXJDqf
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 29, 2018
At least 19 ICE investigators are seeking to dissolve the agency, concerned that the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal migrants has limited their ability to pursue national security threats, child pornography and transnational crime https://t.co/O5MeTCjNz5
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2018
John Legend: “I don’t care about fucking Sarah Sanders. Reunite the fucking kids with their families, then we’ll talk about Sarah Sanders and her fucking dinners.” pic.twitter.com/7wVCuUWpV3
— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 29, 2018
And because this has been a particularly awful week, here is a song AND a cute animal video:
Cute animals can always cheer people up. (Video: Douyin) #cute #fun pic.twitter.com/cjOmvI82jT
— China Daily (@ChinaDailyUSA) June 29, 2018
