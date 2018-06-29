Canadians Who Smoke Weed Can Be Banned From U.S. For Life, And Other News

This goes beyond politics. It’s a moral/ethical issue. Unfit Jordan, Nunes and crew are engaged in an effort to protect Trump-at all costs. Watch: they’re tying to invent a basis to take action against Rosenstein, ultimately Mueller. This must be seen for what it is and opposed. https://t.co/kzIFzXJDqf

— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 29, 2018