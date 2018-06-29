Canadians Who Smoke Weed Can Be Banned From U.S. For Life, And Other News

By Susie Madrak

Kirsten Gillibrand coming out for shutting down ICE is a pretty big deal:

And because this has been a particularly awful week, here is a song AND a cute animal video:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV