RNC Chairwoman Warns Republicans To Embrace Trump - Or Else

Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake.

Ronna McDaniel's ominous tweet last night has raised the ire of many, both on the right and the left.

Source: The Independent



The Republican chairwoman has warned anyone who chooses not to embrace Donald Trump's agenda “will be making a mistake".

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, raised alarm bells and critics argued she had adopted a threatening tone.

Her tweet compounded existing concerns over the Trump administration's perceived co-ordinated efforts to crush any dissent.

Ms McDaniel, niece of former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, said: “Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the Donald Trump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake.”