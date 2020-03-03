Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox News' Donna Brazile To RNC's Chairwoman: 'Go To Hell'

Republicans need to stay the hell out of the Democratic nomination process and stop pushing Russian talking points, says the former DNC official.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Former DNC chairwoman and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile laced into Ronna McDaniel, the head of the RNC, on America's Newsroom earlier today.

It's likely Fox didn't bargain for this kind of anger, not to mention language when they hired Donna Brazile. It couldn't happen to a nicer network.

McDaniel, as with most Republicans, tried to sow discontent in the Democratic primary by claiming the process will be "rigged" against Bernie Sanders if no one enters the convention with enough delegates to win on the first ballot.

Brazile listened to the ridiculous claptrap in a video clip from the RNC Chairwoman. Her response was direct and angry: "Stay the hell out of our race!"

Donna continued, "I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process."

Donna then really let loose.

"And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid---so, Ronna, go to hell.”

Off-camera Ed Henry said, “Whoa!”

"No, go to hell!” Brazile repeated. “I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”

And she didn't stop there.

"The idea that Democrats are trying to put hurdles or roadblocks to stop one candidate is stupid," Brazile said.

"Stop using Russian talking points, Madame chairwoman. Period. Stop using them!"

Sandra Smith tried to defend Ronna's opinion and Brazile said, "If there's any proof Madam Chairwoman -- any proof Mister President, that we are trying to change this process for one candidate, show the proof."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

RNC Chair: Our Country Is Safer Under Trump

RNC Chair: Our Country Is Safer Under Trump

In the wake of the mail bombs sent to Democrats across the country and on the same day that one of the deadliest shootings at a Jewish synagogue occurred in Pittsburgh, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel declares that our country is safer under Donald Trump.
Oct 28, 2018
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.