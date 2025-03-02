Fox News Host Nails Tulsi Gabbard: 'Russia Celebrating' Trump's Zelensky Snub

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard because Russia's government was "celebrating" after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly ended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's White House visit.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream noted that 81% of Americans distrusted Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Trump's continued "trust" of him.

"Think President Trump goes in with the cynical eyes," Gabbard insisted. "For President Trump, ultimately, he's going to look out for what's in the best interest of the American people."

Bream noted that Democrats have pointed out that Russia was "celebrating" the fallout between Zelensky and Trump.

"People who are celebrating are Russia and Putin, Xi and China," she said. "People who don't have America's best interests at heart. "

"We do have, over the weekend, a number of reactions out of Russia. You've got Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying President Trump's the one using common sense and that we like the way he's acting. You've got the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying what the U.S. is doing is changing the game, and it largely coincides with our vision," Bream added.

"What do you make of Russia celebrating and saying what the U.S. is doing lines up with their vision?" the Fox News host asked.

"They're going to say what their position is," Gabbard admitted. "What we should pay attention to here in the United States of America is the American people, so many people across the country celebrating the strong leadership that President Trump and Vice President Vance demonstrated in the Oval Office — something we have not seen over the last four years of the Biden administration."