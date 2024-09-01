'Infanticide Is Illegal': Fox News Host Nails Corey Lewandowski For Abortion Lie

Fox News host Shannon Bream corrected Trump campaign spokesperson Corey Lewandowski after he claimed that Democrats support abortions up until the moment of birth.

While speaking on Fox News Sunday, Bream noted that anti-abortion advocates were frustrated with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's shifting positions on abortion.

"It may cost him the election," Bream said, quoting activist Lila Rose.

"Can you afford to offend that constituency?" the Fox News host asked.

"Well, look, if she if she chooses to stay home, then by, you know, tacit endorsement, she's supporting Kamala Harris, who has had a radical position on the issue of abortion," Lewandowski charged. "Many Democrats believe that you can have an abortion not only on up until the last week, but also in some cases after the baby's been born."

Bream mildly pushed back.

"Democrats say they absolutely disavow the idea of infanticide or of a baby that does survive an abortion, somehow their life being taken at that point," the Fox News host noted. "We can continue that debate because there are a number of states that do allow it through pregnancy, but I think everybody agrees infanticide is illegal and wrong."