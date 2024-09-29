Fox News Host To Trump Surrogate: 'Women Just Don't Trust You Guys'

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) by noting that "women just don't trust" former President Donald Trump's agenda.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream noted Trump was trailing Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia.

"And part of that is a gender gap with women who say they do not trust you or him," she explained. "On issues of abortion or IVF this week, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, the GOP said they're going to take a vote on this."

"But it's not going to work," she continued. "It's not working, in particular, not working. How can the GOP — Is it possible to fix it? Because women just don't trust you guys on that one."

Britt said the solution was for Trump to talk to the voters.

"Look, there's been no stronger supporter of IVF than President Trump," she insisted. "Senator Ted Cruz and I sent a letter with all 49 Republican senators signing on saying they strongly support nationwide access to IVF."

Bream responded with a fact-check.

"So you voted against a measure, though, that was offered up by Democrats on IVF in the Senate there, and they continue to point to that to say Republicans aren't supportive of protecting IVF," the Fox News host said. "Why did you vote no?"

"This is politics at its worst," Britt complained before blaming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

"Instead of putting the farm bill on the floor, which we do every five years, and our farmers are hurting," Britt argued. "You can talk to any farmer in any corner of this country, and they say it is challenging to make ends meet and we know food security as national security instead of putting any of those bills on the floor."

"That bill did not protect religious freedom, something that we have agreed is a bipartisan issue of something we do, you know, consistently," she added.