Trump Attorney Won't Deny Client Tried To Delete Tapes

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, refused to deny that her client tried to obstruct justice by deleting incriminating video tapes.
By David EdwardsJuly 30, 2023

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream asked Habba how Trump could recover from a poll finding 78% of voters think he did something wrong.

Habba slammed special counsel Jack Smith's office for bringing additional charges against Trump for obstruction of justice because he
allegedly ordered the deletion of surveillance tapes.

"No tapes were deleted," the attorney insisted. "He turned them over. He cooperated, as he always does... If President Trump didn't want something turned over, I assure you that is something that could have been done."

Habba, however, would not explicitly deny that Trump asked to have the tapes deleted.

"You rightly say that the tapes were turned over," Bream pressed. "I mean, they're in custody of the Justice Department. But the question is, was there an attempt to try to make sure that didn't happen?"

Habba argued that Trump owned the tapes and could have had them deleted.

"If there was an attempt for him to not turn over documents or he wanted something deleted, do you not think that that's something he couldn't have gotten done? Let's just use common sense," she said. "But he never would act like that. He is the most ethical American I know."

"I mean, that's the allegation is that he did try to," Bream noted.

"Shannon, I know the facts, and the facts are when President Trump gets a subpoena, it goes to the organization, the organization turns it over," Habba insisted.

