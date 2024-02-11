Fox News Host Corners Tom Cotton Over Trump's 'Brainwashing' Of GOP

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) about Donald Trump's "brainwashing" of the Republican Party.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream pointed to a recent Politico report about Trump's power to kill border legislation.

"So President Biden not only gets to blame you guys about the border, but he gets to blame President Trump, who he says tanked this whole deal, saying he wants to keep it alive as a campaign issue and that basically, he's running the GOP at this point," Bream explained.

"Politico says this, quote, it's devastating Trump seizes unmatched control over GOP, talking a quote there from an analyst, and saying this, he's got a stronghold, quoting Amy Tarkanian, former chair of the Nevada Republican Party."

"I don't know how to explain it," Bream said, quoting the GOP strategist. "It's completely mind-boggling to me, the type of brainwashing that has been done."

"Critics say there's no check on him within the GOP," she added. "You're all afraid of him. You've endorsed him. What do you make of this argument that he's essentially taken away your autonomy as a senator?"

For his part, Cotton suggested the former president had not brainwashed Republicans.

"Not all, Shannon," he replied. "What President Trump saw about this bill is what most Arkansans saw about it, what all but four Republican senators saw, which is that it does not solve the problem."

"What I want to do, what most Republican senators want to do, what President Trump wants to do is stop the border crisis," he continued. "And now we can see, with Joe Biden ideologically invested in open borders, the way to stop that crisis is to elect President Trump this fall."

"He did it once. He can do it again."