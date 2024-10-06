'Debunked': Tim Walz Pushes Back After Fox News Host Distorts Pro-abortion Law

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz pushed back against Fox News host Shannon Bream after she distorted the abortion laws in his state.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream insisted Walz had made abortion "legal through all nine months" as governor of Minnesota.

"Look, the vice president and I have been clear, the restoration of Roe v. Wade is what we're asking for," Walz explained.

"But that law goes far beyond Roe v. Wade," Bream insisted.

"That has been debunked on every occasion," Walz replied.

"Roe had a trimester framework that did have limits through the pregnancy," Bream opined. "The Minnesota law does not have that."

"This puts the decision with the woman and her health care providers," Walz pointed out. "The situation we have is when you don't have the ability of health care providers to provide that, that's where you end up with a situation like Amanda Zaworski in Texas, where they are afraid to do what's necessary."

"Donald Trump's asking for a nationwide abortion ban," he added.

"He has said repeatedly that he will not sign a national abortion ban," Bream disagreed. "Are you calling that just it's a flat-out lie?"

"Yes, of course," Walz stated.