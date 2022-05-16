OK Gov. Stitt Thinks Free Market Jesus Will Feed Your Children

This is Fox News, so naturally the answers are either incoherent or don't actually answer the questions. But this "discussion" between Shannon Bream and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is mindboggling.

"We believe life begins at conception and we're going to protect life in Oklahoma," Stitt said.

"You know, there were 5,000 -- just in Oklahoma alone, 5,000 unborn children that were killed last year. And we don't believe that in Oklahoma. Other states can do things differently, but we're going to stand for life in the state of Oklahoma."

Bream mentioned a 2014 Pew Research study that found 51 percent of Oklahoman respondents believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

"So within the last few years, they say your state was pretty evenly split actually on this issue."

He responds that those numbers must not be accurate -- because they keep electing Republicans.

"These bills, the representatives are elected from all over the state of Oklahoma, probably 80 percent to 90 percent passage in our state. So, I totally disagree with those numbers,"

Bream then brings up so-called heartbeat laws -- even though there isn't a heart yet.

"We've got brand new FOX News polling on this and how people feel about at that six-week mark. About 50 percent they say at six weeks abortion should remain legal," she said.

"Now, your law as I understand, it has no exemptions for rape or incest. And the argument is a victim may not know at six weeks that she is pregnant. So, what do you say to a woman who finds herself in that situation, lives in your state and feels like she's got no options?"

Well, he says he is SUPER COMPASSIONATE about this!

"But you have to choose -- that is a human being inside the womb. And we're going to -- we're going to do everything we can to protect life and love both the mother and the child. And we don't think that killing one to protect another is the right thing to do either." (Oklahoma has a Stand Your Ground law, so clearly, under different circumstances, YES THEY DO.)

"And our heart is SUPER COMPASSIONATE about that. We want the churches, we want all the services, the state, the nonprofits to come around with adoption services and that is -- that's super, super hard. And we're going to do everything we can to help them.

But aborting that child, we don't think, is the right thing to do," Stitt says.

"Ok, let's talk some -- through some of those issues because as you know, it's one of the main critiques of the pro-life position," Bream said.

"So, in Oklahoma, to look at the stats of what a woman is facing there with a child, 21.3 percent of children live below the poverty line, 71 percent of SNAP participants are in families with children, and Oklahoma ranked 42nd overall in child wellbeing.

"A "Washington Post" opinion headline puts it this way: The GOP roars about abortion. Then they abandon the children.

"So what is the plan in Oklahoma to help women if you're advising them to carry through on these pregnancies when they are up against some real challenges?"

"Well, I mean, here's the deal. Is the answer to the socialist Democrat left to abort poor kids? I mean, that's just ridiculous to even kind of quote those types of stats," said the SUPER COMPASSIONATE governor.

"We have a free market in Oklahoma. We believe that God has a special plan for every single life and every single child, and we want everybody to have the same opportunities in Oklahoma. And aborting a child is not the right answer."

So if you're raising children in poverty in Oklahoma, well, it's YOUR OWN DAMN FAULT. Because Jesus gave us a free market and if you were doing it right, you'd be just fine, you baby-hating socialist!

What vile people these Republicans are. The things they perpetuate in the name of Jesus...