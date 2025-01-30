Fox Ignores Trump Hiring Freeze While Discussing Shortage Of Air Traffic Controllers

Somehow the fact that Trump just placed a hiring freeze on FAA air traffic controllers the previous week didn't come up during a discussion about the tragic air collision at DCA on Fox & Friends with Sen. Chuck Grassley.
By HeatherJanuary 30, 2025

DOOCY: Senator, I know that you have flown in and out of Reagan National for decades, and one of the things during that time is the air traffic has has essentially doubled. It went from 15 million people a year to 25 million last year.

We know that there's a problem with America's air traffic control system. We need more air traffic controllers.

GRASSLEY: Well, that's very, that's been made very clear by the questioning of Duffy as Secretary of Transportation and also it's been a big concern of appropriators in the United States Senate.

It was a discussion yesterday even in our Republican caucus about the need for more FFA controllers.

So it's a big issue before the Congress of the United States, and we got to accept the fact that we've got to have safety of the airways and the FFA plays a very major role in it. In fact, almost the sole role.

Maybe Grassley should mention something to Trump and his DOGE buddy Musk if he's really "concerned" about the safety of our air traffic.

